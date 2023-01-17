Firearms officers swoop to detain a suspected gunman in Wigan town centre
A suspected gunman was snared by firearms officers in a Wigan town centre operation.
Police had received reports of a man walking around streets toting what looked like a pistol and so a specialist team was scrambled.
He was cornered outside Wigan Life Centre on Millgate where officers ordered him to the ground, removed a suspected weapon – which they say was confirmed to be fake – and cuffed him facedown on the ground while arresting him.
The drama unfolded on Friday January 13 and it emerged later that the same man was suspected of committing an attempted robbery in Pemberton earlier that day and was also wanted for an unrelated assault.
GMP Wigan West revealed on social media that when reports came in about the suspicious activity in the town centre, Wigan Council’s CCTV network was deployed to track his progress.
No-one came to any harm before the arrest was made.