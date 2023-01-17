News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Firearms officers swoop to detain a suspected gunman in Wigan town centre

A suspected gunman was snared by firearms officers in a Wigan town centre operation.

By Charles Graham
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 7:36am

Police had received reports of a man walking around streets toting what looked like a pistol and so a specialist team was scrambled.

He was cornered outside Wigan Life Centre on Millgate where officers ordered him to the ground, removed a suspected weapon – which they say was confirmed to be fake – and cuffed him facedown on the ground while arresting him.

Hide Ad
Read More
Police crack down on "horrendously bad" parking on Wigan borough streets
Firearms officers detained the suspect outside Wigan Life Centre on Millgate
Most Popular

The drama unfolded on Friday January 13 and it emerged later that the same man was suspected of committing an attempted robbery in Pemberton earlier that day and was also wanted for an unrelated assault.

GMP Wigan West revealed on social media that when reports came in about the suspicious activity in the town centre, Wigan Council’s CCTV network was deployed to track his progress.

Hide Ad

No-one came to any harm before the arrest was made.

A spokesperson thanked members of the public for raising the alarm and assisted with inquiries.

Hide Ad

A 46-year-old man from Scholes has since been charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, attempted robbery, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has appeared before magistrates and was remanded in custody pending a first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge.