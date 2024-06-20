Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen takes break from play after fall

By Hannah Roberts, PA Entertainment Reporter
Published 20th Jun 2024, 13:55 BST
Sir Ian McKellen has revealed he is having physiotherapy while he takes a break from performing following a fall from a West End stage on Monday.

The final London dates of the production, Player Kings, will see Sir Ian’s understudy take on the role of Falstaff while the veteran actor recuperates following the accident.

A statement sent on his behalf by his publicist Clair Dobbs to the PA news agency said: “After three nights in hospital, the effects of my fall onstage have been fully analysed and I’m now having physiotherapy, light exercise and a lot of essential rest at home.

Sir Ian McKellen (file picture) (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)Sir Ian McKellen (file picture) (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)
Sir Ian McKellen (file picture) (Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

“Meanwhile, my part in Player Kings is filled by the redoubtable David Semark supported by Robert Icke’s amazing production and cast.

“The many messages of love and support will, I am sure, aid the speedy recovery that my doctors have promised me.”

The Wigan-raised screen and stage actor, 85, was taken to hospital on June 17 to receive treatment after he lost his footing in a fight scene and fell from the stage.

The remainder of the night’s show was cancelled following the fall.

Sir Ian was expected to make a return for Wednesday’s performance before it was announced on Tuesday that the show would not return until Thursday evening.

A post to the Player Kings X, formerly Twitter, account on Thursday said that actor David Semark would take his place for the remainder of the London dates.

The final London performances are taking place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

