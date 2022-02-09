Murder mystery show to make its Wigan debut

CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation is a murder mystery with a twist. When this production takes to the stage, no-one knows who the killer is – not even the cast!

The audience provides the victim’s name, their profession and how they were killed.

From there, the cast creates the world’s daftest who-dunnit before the audience’s eyes, with zero pre-planning and absolutely no script. Each show can only happen once.

CSI show

With the help of a detective, the audience gets to grill the suspects in a police line-up before identifying the murderer and being rewarded with a climactic confession.

“If the audience wants the killer to be the cheerful old gardener who has shown no motive whatsoever, it’s up to the cast to pull out that miracle twist and make it all make sense.

“To be honest, those wildcards are my favourite.”

The show has delighted audiences for close to a decade, including sell-out runs at Brighton Fringe 2015 through 2021, Leicester Square Theatre and Edinburgh Fringe 2016 through 2019.

The Old Courts stages CSI: Crime Scene Improvisation on Saturday, February 26 at 7.30pm.