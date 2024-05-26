Outdoor performance of popular Shakespeare comedy to take place against stunning backdrop of Haigh Woodland Park

By Alan Weston
Published 26th May 2024, 15:45 BST
Updated 26th May 2024, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park will play host to an outdoor performance of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies

The location will provide a stunning backdrop for the brand new production of As You Like It by Duke’s Theatre Company on Saturday, June 15.

Read More
Car Boot sale organised to raise funds in Wigan

The ancient Forest of Arden sets the scene for one of Shakespeare’s most famous and quotable comedies.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Haigh Woodland Park will provide a magical setting for the outdoor theatre performanceHaigh Woodland Park will provide a magical setting for the outdoor theatre performance
Haigh Woodland Park will provide a magical setting for the outdoor theatre performance

When Rosalind is banished from Duke Ferdinand’s court, new identities are explored with hilarious consequences.

Music, mayhem and madness thrill as we are shown that “All the world’s a stage”.

The running time is two hours including a 15-minute interval. Audience members will be able to take their seats – which they are asked to provide themselves – up to an hour before the performance.

For tickets and more information, please visit The Duke’s Theatre Company website or their Facebook page. All carers receive free tickets – again see the website for further details.

Related topics:WiganFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.