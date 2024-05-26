Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan’s Haigh Woodland Park will play host to an outdoor performance of one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies

The location will provide a stunning backdrop for the brand new production of As You Like It by Duke’s Theatre Company on Saturday, June 15.

The ancient Forest of Arden sets the scene for one of Shakespeare’s most famous and quotable comedies.

Haigh Woodland Park will provide a magical setting for the outdoor theatre performance

When Rosalind is banished from Duke Ferdinand’s court, new identities are explored with hilarious consequences.

Music, mayhem and madness thrill as we are shown that “All the world’s a stage”.

The running time is two hours including a 15-minute interval. Audience members will be able to take their seats – which they are asked to provide themselves – up to an hour before the performance.