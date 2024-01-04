A recruitment call has been made by Wigan Little Theatre which needs extra bar staff.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hospitality is a key part of the audience experience at the Crompton Street venue and it is currently in need of more help serving drinks.

A spokesperson said: “Wigan Little Theatre is proud of its success, which is wholly due the work of amazing volunteers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bar at Wigan Little Theatre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are particularly looking for people to staff the bar. It’s a bottle bar so you don’t need to be experienced at pulling pints and training would be provided.

“It’s an opportunity to get involved and be part of WLT. It’s a friendly place where you’ll meet great people and be part of the buzz that comes with live theatre.

“Volunteering is a great way of gaining experience and confidence and joining the team and building camaraderie is very fulfilling.

“If you are in work, it’s a great way of broadening your skill set. If you are seeking work, it’s way of developing skills which are easily transferred to the work-place. If you are retired, it’s the perfect opportunity to share your career skills and get out of the house.