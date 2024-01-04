Wigan Little Theatre in shout-out for new bar staff
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hospitality is a key part of the audience experience at the Crompton Street venue and it is currently in need of more help serving drinks.
A spokesperson said: “Wigan Little Theatre is proud of its success, which is wholly due the work of amazing volunteers.
“We are particularly looking for people to staff the bar. It’s a bottle bar so you don’t need to be experienced at pulling pints and training would be provided.
“It’s an opportunity to get involved and be part of WLT. It’s a friendly place where you’ll meet great people and be part of the buzz that comes with live theatre.
“Volunteering is a great way of gaining experience and confidence and joining the team and building camaraderie is very fulfilling.
“If you are in work, it’s a great way of broadening your skill set. If you are seeking work, it’s way of developing skills which are easily transferred to the work-place. If you are retired, it’s the perfect opportunity to share your career skills and get out of the house.
“If you’d like to have a chat about joining please email [email protected] who’ll put you in touch with the bar manager.”