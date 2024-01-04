News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Little Theatre in shout-out for new bar staff

A recruitment call has been made by Wigan Little Theatre which needs extra bar staff.
By Charles Graham
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Hospitality is a key part of the audience experience at the Crompton Street venue and it is currently in need of more help serving drinks.

A spokesperson said: “Wigan Little Theatre is proud of its success, which is wholly due the work of amazing volunteers.

The bar at Wigan Little TheatreThe bar at Wigan Little Theatre
The bar at Wigan Little Theatre
“We are particularly looking for people to staff the bar. It’s a bottle bar so you don’t need to be experienced at pulling pints and training would be provided.

“It’s an opportunity to get involved and be part of WLT. It’s a friendly place where you’ll meet great people and be part of the buzz that comes with live theatre.

“Volunteering is a great way of gaining experience and confidence and joining the team and building camaraderie is very fulfilling.

“If you are in work, it’s a great way of broadening your skill set. If you are seeking work, it’s way of developing skills which are easily transferred to the work-place. If you are retired, it’s the perfect opportunity to share your career skills and get out of the house.

“If you’d like to have a chat about joining please email [email protected] who’ll put you in touch with the bar manager.”

