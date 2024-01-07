Wigan Little Theatre revives 1950s lifestyle for its first show of the year

Wigan Little Theatre’s 2024 season opens with a new and clever smash hit and Olivier Award-winning play, in which the heroine reverts to a retro lifestyle.

Home, I’m Darling depicts a high-achieving professional Judy, whose dismissal from her busy job in finance allows her to turn her taste for a way of life from an earlier decade into reality.

Dragging along her husband Johnny, she rebrands herself as a loving 1950s housewife, dedicated to cleaning the backs of things, ironing shirts and serving devilled eggs.

Director Tracey Dawson

Writer Laura Wade is a much-acclaimed playwright whose early plays were produced at the Sheffield Crucible Studio Theatre and the Bristol Old Vic Basement Theatre. She also worked at Playbox Theatre, a children's theatre company in Warwick.

In addition to her Critics’ Circle Theatre Award, Laura has received the Pearson Playwrights Best New Play Award (Breathing Corpses, 2006), the Pearson Playwrights Award Bursary (2004), the George Devine Award (jointly won for Breathing Corpses, 2006) and a nomination for the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in an Affiliate Theatre (Breathing Corpses and Colder Than Here, 2006).

Director Tracey Dawson is a complete all-rounder and has directed numerous dramas, musicals and pantomimes at Wigan Little Theatre.

She is well-known to patrons and has appeared on stage in dozens of productions, as she is a sought-after cast member as well as director.

She said: “I’m so pleased to be directing this play, which is a nostalgic journey to the past which audiences will enjoy. But it doesn’t ignore the narrow horizons available to women at the time which may shock younger audiences who enjoy so many freedoms.

"I’m delighted to have this cast, which is a mix of well-known WLT members and some new to our stage. Every one of them brings a special magic to their roles which I know will enthral audiences.”

The curtain goes up on Thursday, January 25 and the show runs until Saturday, February 3.

Tickets are available to book at www.wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or by calling the theatre’s 24-hour telephone booking service on 0333 666 3366.