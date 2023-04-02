News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Little Theatre to stage comedy about female friendship written by former Coronation Street star

A comedy about female friendship, written by a former Coronation Street star, is to take to the stage at Wigan Little Theatre in April.

By Sian Jones
Published 2nd Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read

The play charts the steady but sometimes chaotic progression of the lives of Di, Viv and Rose – from the highs to the lows, the problems that force them apart and their ultimately enduring bonds. Crackling with wisdom and wit, it’s a humorous and thoughtful exploration of friendships' impact on life and life’s impact on friendship.

It could be described as a feminist play in the sense that it celebrates and promotes women.

Di Viv and Rose is a comedy about female friendship
The writer, Amelia Bullmore landed the role of Steph Barnes in Corrie while performing at the Contact Theatre in Manchester.

Further TV credits include Ashes to Ashes, Happy Valley, Gentleman Jack, The Larkins and Scott and Bailey, which she also has writing credits for.

Her first play, Mammals, had an extended sell-out run at the Bush Theatre in 2005, resulting in a national tour in 2006.

Di, Viv and Rose will be at Wigan Little Theatre from April 19-April 29.

Amelia Bullmore, who wrote the play, has starred in numerous TV dramas like Scott and Bailey
Martin Green, who is the director of the play and former WLT chairman, said: “WLT has a special atmosphere and is an ideal venue for the intimacy of this production.

"Working with such a tight-knit, talented cast – who are also my friends – has been a joy.

"I have performed with each of these incredible actresses, Colette Davies-Kerwin, Tara Haywood and Erinna Delaney, in close onstage relationships before, so we think this creative bond will resonate with audiences as we embark on this nostalgic journey from 1983 to 2010.”

Tickets can be booked online at wiganlittletheatre.co.uk or call 01942 242561

