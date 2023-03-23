Sarah Collinge, 21, who is tipped for future success as a professional performer, is one of the high-flying final year students at Liverpool Theatre School who will take over London’s Leicester Square Theatre theatre for a graduation showcase, where she will she appear in front of an audience of top talent scouts and industry influencers.

The former Deanery CE High School student is set to graduate in Professional Musical Theatre this summer after completing an elite diploma course at the prestigious theatre school whose alumni can be seen in hit shows such as SIX, Frozen the Musical, Blood Brothers and Wicked.

Sarah Collinge, a Rising Star from Wigan, is set to Perform in a West End Theatre Takeover

Speaking on taking to the West End stage for the first time, Sarah, who has been performing since she was 12 years old, said: “This is such an amazing opportunity to introduce ourselves to the industry and show just what we can do as performers.

“I feel blessed to have the chance to appear on stage in the West End in front of my family and a whole bunch of agents who will be on the lookout for the next wave of new talent.

"My dream is to perform professionally so I can’t wait to get out there and do what I love best, I’m so excited”

Principal Maxine Ellis, said: “Staging a showcase in the heart of London’s West End provides our graduating students with an opportunity to perform in front of some of the most influential names in the industry, which will be an invaluable experience as they prepare to launch their professional careers.

“Sarah is an exceptionally talented student who gives every performance her best and I’m sure she will impress the audience during the West End showcase.