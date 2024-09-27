Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan’s own award-winning theatre troupe ThickSkin is launching a brand-new performance company for young people.

Hot on the heels of launching ThickSkin On Demand and its Supported Artist Programme, Generator reinforces ThickSkin’s commitment to making theatre affordable and accessible, while investing in the next generation of theatre-makers.

Following open auditions in Wigan, ThickSkin has recruited 10 young performers to work with artistic director Neil Bettles (Disney’s Bedknobs & Broomsticks, ThickSkin’s Peak Stuff) to create and perform in an original production this November.

The show will be conceived by the company, collaborating closely with a professional creative team.

Generator will celebrate local talent and storytelling, showcasing ThickSkin’s trademark visual and physical style, underscored by a killer soundtrack.

Performances take place at Wigan’s Mill at the Pier on November 15 and 16, with pay-what-you-decide tickets available for a limited capacity run.

ThickSkin was founded in 2010 and making a home in Wigan since 2023, the company hope to bring world-class, pioneering, affordable new theatre to local audiences.

Through the Generator project, ThickSkin offers young people the opportunity to take part in professional theatre auditions and workshops, leading to devising a unique theatre performance for the local community.

Bosses say they are committed to nurturing local talent and as part of this ambitious new project, all young performers will receive honorarium payments, professional headshots and advice about working in the industry.

Joseph Walsh, from Leigh, and Heather Carroll are two Greater Manchester-based theatre directors who will work alongside ThickSkin’s artistic director to create this show, which is also devised with the performance company.

The theatre company is best known for its national touring productions including recent hits Peak Stuff and How Not To Drown.

Since becoming an ACE National Portfolio Organisation in 2023, ThickSkin has been building its local and national talent offer, and introducing affordable and accessible ways for audiences to engage with their work.

Recent successes include the Access To Local Theatre Scheme and the innovative Walk This Play audio-walk getting Wigan’s young people involved in theatre activities.

Mr Bettles said “Generator is a much needed project in Wigan.

"As a company we have always strived to educate and grow the next generation of theatre makers and this project gives us a chance to do that on home turf.

"For the participants it is a unique opportunity to learn, create and perform alongside other passionate individuals and creatives and we hope the process of making the show is as impactful as the final performance that the group create.

“Devised by the company, the performance will be a reflection of the young minds that create it. Drawing from lived experience and personal stories, the show will be a fast and furious celebration of hope and aspiration. Expect a thought-provoking, musically-charged and physically-dynamic piece of theatre.”

Laura Mallows, ThickSkin’s executive director, said

“Our vision for Generator is to make sure that Wigan’s young people have access to professional theatre activities with pathways into careers in the industry.

"We want to celebrate and showcase homegrown talent and we hope that people from Wigan will show their support by booking a ticket and coming along to see the show.”

Generator is supported by Arts Council England, The Granada Foundation and Wigan Council.

For information on show content and age suitability see thickskintheatre.co.uk/generator

The Mill at the Pier

Trencherfield Mill, Heritage Way, Wigan WN3 4BF

November 15 & 16

2pm (November 15 only) and 7pm

General admission tickets (pay-what-you-decide) £3 to £10

Box office: 01942 410 410 | 07737 113 885 | thickskintheatre.co.uk/generator