A young woman described as “the best mother ever” died just days after telling friends she had been considering suicide, an inquest heard.

Zoe Winstanley, 21, said she felt down and thought about ending her life – but insisted she had no immediate plans.

But just three days later she was found unresponsive at her home on Kirkless Street, Ince.

Bolton Coroner’s Court heard Zoe enjoyed bottomless brunch with friends on Saturday, April 13.

Zoe Winstanley

Friend Holly Shaw said they moved on to Georgia Brown’s, in Hindley, continued drinking alcohol and were having “the best time”.

But when she told Zoe she missed her, after not seeing her for two weeks, Zoe said she had been “sad” and did not want to see anyone.

Ms Shaw said: “She kept saying how sad she had been feeling. I asked her why she hadn’t said anything. She said she wanted to be on her own.

"Then she said that she had thought about killing herself a few days before.”

Another friend, Alicia Holcroft, joined the conversation and Zoe told them “not to worry” as she did not plan to end her life “any time soon”.

“None of us believed that she would actually do anything,” Ms Shaw said.

Zoe went into Wigan town centre afterwards and Ms Holcroft spoke to her about the subject again outside Ibiza bar.

She told the inquest: “She said to me, ‘I’m gonna do it, it doesn’t matter what you say or what you do, I’m gonna do it’.”

But Zoe repeated that she did not plan to take action soon.

Ms Holcroft said the pair were interrupted and Zoe no longer wanting to discuss the subject.

Her friends checked on her the next day and she reported to be feeling okay, apart from a hangover. They kept in touch via group chats and nothing more was said about it.

The inquest heard Zoe’s partner Bradley Marshall took her home from Wigan. Their two-year relationship was described as “on and off” and they reconciled that night after being apart.

But on Monday, April 15, she accused him of being unfaithful – something he strenuously denied – and the next day she asked him to collect his belongings from her house.

She later asked him to pick up their one-year-old son, the court heard.

Mr Marshall went round and it was then he found her unresponsive,

He carried her into the front garden, shouted for help and started CPR. Neighbours assisted, before paramedics took over, but she could not be revived.

A post-mortem examination found she died by ligature strangulation.

The inquest heard Zoe had a difficult childhood, losing both her parents and spending time in care.

While she previously tried to end her life, these were seen as “cries for help” and she last reported suicidal ideation to her GP in 2019.

She was diagnosed with post-natal depression in 2023 and prescribed anti-depressants, but no further prescriptions were issued.

Coroner Michael Pemberton concluded Zoe died by suicide.

He said: “It is very clear to me, in the evidence I have received, that Zoe was a much cared for and loved family member and friend.”

Afterwards, her sister Jessica King described her as “a happy-go-lucky type of girl who would wear her heart on her sleeve”.

If you need to speak to someone, call Samaritans on 116 123.