Turnkey Halloween Party

Back for a Spooky Special daytime rave!

After the Success of the Turnkey 30th Anniversary Special back in June its been decided we will do a daytime Halloween Special! On Saturday October 26th from 2pm - 10pm we are having special guest DJs 2Funky2 (Brothers & Sisters) Sarasota (We're Getting Hot) down in the daytime for what is looking to be a great daytime date for dancing and seeing those old faces again.

With local Dj's PMB (BTID) and yuor Host Rob Marx were aiming for this to be the best reunion yet!

It will be held at Reef Bar & Terrace on King Street (formerly Maloney's) which has just undergone a refurbishment and improved sound system.

Tickets will be £10 plus a booking fee and are available via Skiddle (link below).

So if you love the 90s dance scene and want to see some legends of the scene Djing go check this one out !

TICKETS HERE -- https://skiddle.com/e/40077455