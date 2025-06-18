Why does Pride still hold major significance today?

As Wigan Pride celebrates its 10th year in August, we look back on the origins of Pride, what inspired a group to bring it to our town and why in the modern world, these events are more important than ever.

After the Stonewall Riots of 1969 (a community response to police harassment of an LGBTQ safe space in New York), the '70s saw the first ever pride march take place.

The UK was quick to follow, holding their first pride celebration in London in 1972.

But it would be another 44 years before Wigan would host its own celebration of this month, just three years after gay marriage was legalised in the UK.

Sir Ian McKellen leading the march through Wigan town Centre back in 2017

So, if 55 years later, the streets are still crammed with people who wish to come together and honour a community, it poses the question, just how far have we come?

Although as a country we have been taking some of the most progressive steps in the world with regard to LGBTQ rights, there is still a large majority of that community who do not feel entirely comfortable with life in the UK.

A national survey carried out in 2017 received more than 108,100 responses (participants had to be 16 or over), showing just how big the scale of this community is, just from those who took part.

Some 68 per cent revealed that they would avoid holding hands with their partner in public over fear of the negative reactions to which they might be subjected.

Crowds assembling during the march last year

This is significant. Though it seems that the country is changing and people are starting to become more accepting, there is clearly still a long way to go. Only the other week, our sister paper the Wigan Evening Post featured an article written by a victim of homophobia which made for distressing reading.

This is why celebrations, like pride, mean so much.

Wigan’s first Pride did not take place until 2016.

It was encouraged by actor Sir Ian McKellen, who was raised in the town, and is, of course, a prominent figure in the LGBTQ community as someone who is very vocal about his sexuality and an open supporter of LGBTQ social movements.

After his visit, members of the BYOU (Wigan’s LGBTQ support group) were inspired and began to wonder why we didn’t have celebrations of our own.

With council support and sponsors, they managed to build the event to what it is known to be today.

A decade on, the focus of Wigan Pride is being that support to a community who have often felt there has been none.

The event is free to attend, but the organisers are always encouraging people to get involved, whether they be community members or allies from elsewhere.

There is huge emphasis on supporting locally, encouraging aspiring artists to audition as well as backing from sponsors, groups and businesses.

Pride this year will take place on Saturday, August 16, alongside a partnership with Calisen, an installer of smart energy infrastructures, who are the headline sponsor for 2025.

More information about times and acts is set to be released closer to the time.