Wigan actor's hit show introduced by music legend

Wigan actor Brian Gorman takes his hit stage play on a national tour, and received a famous visitor.

'NEW DAWN FADES: A Play About Joy Division & Manchester' is currently playing to full houses, on a hugely successful national tour.

Written by Brian Gorman, and directed (with co-star Lauren Greenwood), the play about iconic Post-Punk band Joy Division is now in its 12th year of touring, with this year's being the biggest yet.

Recent performances at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, Chester's Live Rooms, The Old Rep (Birmingham), and Macclesfield's Cinemac have attracted capacity audiences and standing ovations. Coming up is The Blackpool Grand Theatre, The Bloomsbury Theatre in London, and Leeds' City Varieties.

Joy Division and New Order legend Peter Hook attended a recent performance in Manchester, and introduced the show to a surprised and delighted audience.

Brian Gorman is an award-winning writer, artist, and actor, and worked at Chester's Gateway Theatre in the '90s and 2000s, and is also playing Factory Records boss Tony Wilson in 'New Dawn Fades'.

For 2026, the show will be playing The Lowry Theatre in Salford (March 2 to 4), ahead of an even bigger tour later that year.

Produced by Nigel Carr and Tony Davidson for Tin Orb Ltd, more information can be found at www.newdawnfades.co.uk