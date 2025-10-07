Wigan Artisan Market is back on this Sunday

The Power of Community! The Council listens to the voices of small businesses and allows Wigan Artisan Market to launch!

We are delighted to say that Wigan Council have listened to the voices of our small business traders and us as the platform to the community and they have since reversed the denial of our market application! We have the green light folks!!!

WIGAN IS BACK ON!

Independent Street Events known for its flagships Artisan Markets around the north launches in Wigan as part of a new collaboration with the Heaton Group!

Sunday October 12th is launch day at the fabulous Cotton Works! And you are all invited!!

Grab your families and friends and come and join us as we celebrate true artisan talent and flair. Come and chat to our makers and bakers who have been so busy preparing for this event.

Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and of Britain. They keep the wheels of the economy turning and should be supported in every way possible. A thriving local economy benefits from collaboration and diversity, not exclusivity.

We thank the Cotton Works for their support through this process and also Wigan Council for their reconsideration so quickly ensuring that Wigan is seen as a forward-thinking, supportive place for independent businesses.

This Sunday is the first Wigan Artisan Market at the Cotton Works

Expect…

Local honey from bee keeper Tom / Hive and Honey.

Freshly baked breads from Craig and Rory

Fiery sauces and chutneys from Tosha Dibba

Local original Art and Design by Su Mace

Rainbow cookie pie from Stardust

Local Arts from Northern Girl

Vegan skincare from Curator

The best Bath Bombs in town from Luvvly Bubbly

Handmade artisan candles plus arts and craft by Local Wigan Artisans

Pies and Sausage rolls by Tennants

Onion Bhajis the size of cannon balls from the Kashmiri Guys

Local Artisan Candles from Cat

Metal art and welding from Farm Truck

Plus a whole heap more to explore!…

To celebrate our launch in Wigan we will have

55 artisan stalls

Street Food

Live Music by Suzie Whitlow

FREE Arts Workshop by Mila

FREE Face Painting between 11-3

Follow The Wigan Artisan Market at the Cotton Works and Stay tuned for our trader line up!! Which is coming soon! You do not want to miss it!!

Sunday October 12th, 11am - 4pm

The Cotton Works, Swan Meadow Road, WN3 5BE

Local residents encouraged to come on foot

Car parking on site

We are free entry with free activities to entertain the whole family.

