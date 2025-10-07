Wigan Artisan Market is back on this Sunday
We are delighted to say that Wigan Council have listened to the voices of our small business traders and us as the platform to the community and they have since reversed the denial of our market application! We have the green light folks!!!
WIGAN IS BACK ON!
Independent Street Events known for its flagships Artisan Markets around the north launches in Wigan as part of a new collaboration with the Heaton Group!
Sunday October 12th is launch day at the fabulous Cotton Works! And you are all invited!!
Grab your families and friends and come and join us as we celebrate true artisan talent and flair. Come and chat to our makers and bakers who have been so busy preparing for this event.
Small businesses are the backbone of the local economy and of Britain. They keep the wheels of the economy turning and should be supported in every way possible. A thriving local economy benefits from collaboration and diversity, not exclusivity.
We thank the Cotton Works for their support through this process and also Wigan Council for their reconsideration so quickly ensuring that Wigan is seen as a forward-thinking, supportive place for independent businesses.
Expect…
Local honey from bee keeper Tom / Hive and Honey.
Freshly baked breads from Craig and Rory
Fiery sauces and chutneys from Tosha Dibba
Rainbow cookie pie from Stardust
Local Arts from Northern Girl
Vegan skincare from Curator
The best Bath Bombs in town from Luvvly Bubbly
Pies and Sausage rolls by Tennants
Onion Bhajis the size of cannon balls from the Kashmiri Guys
Local Artisan Candles from Cat
Metal art and welding from Farm Truck
Plus a whole heap more to explore!…
To celebrate our launch in Wigan we will have
55 artisan stalls
Street Food
Live Music by Suzie Whitlow
FREE Arts Workshop by Mila
FREE Face Painting between 11-3
Follow The Wigan Artisan Market at the Cotton Works and Stay tuned for our trader line up!! Which is coming soon! You do not want to miss it!!
Sunday October 12th, 11am - 4pm
The Cotton Works, Swan Meadow Road, WN3 5BE
Local residents encouraged to come on foot
Car parking on site
We are free entry with free activities to entertain the whole family.
