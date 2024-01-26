News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Wigan bar offers a VIP trip to Ibiza to entice customers

A Wigan town centre bar is trying to break those January blues and lure customers on to King Street by teaming up with Balearic hotel Ibiza Rocks to give away a "money can't buy" VIP stay on the Mediterranean island.
By Jordan JamesContributor
Published 26th Jan 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Reef, on King Street, Wigan will be playing host to the "Road To Rocks" tour as the Ibiza Hotel tours up and down the UK as it prepares for the 2024 summer season of party goers.

Read More
Incidents involving aggressive and out-of-control dogs soar in Wigan

Tens of thousands of young Brits head to the white island every single summer to enjoy some of the biggest and best parties in the world.

Ibiza Rocks Pool PartyIbiza Rocks Pool Party
Ibiza Rocks Pool Party
Most Popular

Ibiza Rocks plays host to some of the biggest names in music including Craig David, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Stormzy, Aitch, Ben Hemsley and more at their iconic pool parties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Saturday February 2, one lucky winner inside Reef will be picked to win a VIP stay at Ibiza Rocks for them and their friends.

Ibiza Rocks will be taking over Reef with full venue decor and guest Ibiza Rocks resident DJs.

Tickets are only £3 and are available now at booked.it/reef

Related topics:IbizaWiganKing StreetTens of thousands