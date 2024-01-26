Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Reef, on King Street, Wigan will be playing host to the "Road To Rocks" tour as the Ibiza Hotel tours up and down the UK as it prepares for the 2024 summer season of party goers.

Tens of thousands of young Brits head to the white island every single summer to enjoy some of the biggest and best parties in the world.

Ibiza Rocks Pool Party

Ibiza Rocks plays host to some of the biggest names in music including Craig David, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Stormzy, Aitch, Ben Hemsley and more at their iconic pool parties.

On Saturday February 2, one lucky winner inside Reef will be picked to win a VIP stay at Ibiza Rocks for them and their friends.

Ibiza Rocks will be taking over Reef with full venue decor and guest Ibiza Rocks resident DJs.