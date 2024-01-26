Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greater Manchester Police’s latest data shows the number of call-outs to such emergencies in the borough has increased from 107 in 2020 to 193 in 2023 – a bigger rise than in any other area of the county.

And the true figure for 2023 is probably even higher, as the official statistics only run until the end of October of last year.

Jonathan Hogg who was killed by an American XL bully last year

The rise has increased each year since 2020, with 127 reports in 2021 and 169 in 2022, to 193 last year. Bolton (153) and Salford (153) were the next highest during the same 10-month period in 2023.

This is considerably higher than many other areas in the city-region, including the centre of Manchester, which recorded just 31 incidents in the same 10-month period last year.

Overall the number of reports has increased by 72 per cent across Greater Manchester in the last four years.

The number of out-of-control or dangerous dogs has increased across the country, and XL bullies were declared a banned breed after a wave of attacks nationally.

Laws are being further tightened over dangerous dogs

In May last year, Wigan dad of five Jonathan Hogg, 37, was tragically killed after an XL bully attacked him in Leigh.

The ban on selling, abandoning or breeding XL bullies came into effect on December 31 and it will become a criminal offence to own an XL bully without an exemption certificate on February 1.

An RSPCA spokesperson said: “The RSPCA expects owners to ensure that their dogs’, and their own behaviour in respect of their dog, does not unreasonably compromise the health, safety or well-being of other persons or animals and so where necessary should ensure their dog is under control.

“We would also remind people that any dog can bite and urge the public to learn how to safely interact with dogs and to recognise and understand the body language and signs that show how a dog is feeling in order to respond appropriately.”