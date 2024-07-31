Wigan borough art gallery hosts drawing prize

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Turnpike Gallery recently launched the prestigious Trinity Buoy Wharf Drawing Prize exhibition. Running from July 13 to September 14, this open exhibition celebrates contemporary drawing in the UK. Formerly known as the Jerwood Drawing Prize until 2017, this exhibition first appeared at The Turnpike Gallery that same year.

For the 2023 open call, the exhibition received over 3,000 submissions from 1,450 artists across more than 40 countries. The awards were judged by Laura Hoptman, Executive Director of The Drawing Center in New York; Dennis Scholl AM, collector and art patron; and Barbara Walker MBE RA, an artist, Turner Prize nominee, and recent winner.

Upon entering the gallery, I found it bustling with local artists, creatives, and art enthusiasts like myself. The exhibition features 102 pieces in total, offering a vast array of contemporary drawings. The staff provided a variety of refreshments, including coffee, tea, wine, beer, squash, and snacks, enhancing the overall experience and allowing visitors to enjoy the art at a leisurely pace.

Highlight Pieces:

Water Series 1 (2023) by Brigitte Bailey: This striking drawing employs mixed media techniques, including graphite and graphite powder. The movement of the marks mimics the flow of water, evoking the experience of being near a flowing stream. The abstract nature of the work invites various interpretations and offers a sense of tranquility and calmness.

Dinner Party by Caroline Wong: This expressive and vibrant drawing features three women enjoying food at a lively dinner party, along with a playful cat. Challenging traditional expectations of East Asian women, Wong uses dynamic strokes and bold colours to explore themes of female joy and pleasure. Each viewing reveals new details, offering a sense of freedom and discovery.

An cailín gealgháireach (The Smiling Girl) by Emily McGardle: This sarcastic drawing critiques societal expectations of women's behaviour. Combining humour and irony, McGardle presents a mock blueprint for being "The Smiling Girl." The exaggerated depiction serves as a bold, almost rebellious response to patriarchal norms.