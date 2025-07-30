Wigan care home to support International Cat Day

By Charlotte May
Contributor
Published 30th Jul 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2025, 11:56 BST
A Standish retirement hub will be hosting a pop-up cat café in support of a local feline charity, welcoming the community to connect, cuddle, and potentially adopt on International Cat Day.

The Langtree Care Home at Standish will be opening its doors to the community on August 8 from 1.30pm, inviting all who would like to attend.

The home specialises in advanced nursing and dementia care and is part of the Standish Care Village run by the Millennium Care Group.

The village comprises three homes catering for different needs, which deliver unrivalled continuity in the North West.

Resident's cat outside a Millennium Care home.placeholder image
Resident's cat outside a Millennium Care home.

The Cat Café will be the first community event at the home since its opening in June this year, creating multiple benefits for the home’s residents who have now settled into life at Langtree.

For those with dementia, community integration can provide an improved sense of belonging, reduce feelings of isolation, increase cognitive stimulation, improve mobility, confidence and change social attitudes around dementia and the care sector.

Coinciding with International Cat Day, the event will support Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, a Bolton-based charity which helps cats across the North West. The home will be fund-raising for the organisation, while the day will be part of a wider adoption drive for cats looking for a home.

Sabrina Myers, lifestyle and enrichment coordinator at Langtree Care Home, said: “We’re excited to be opening the doors of our home to the community for the first time, and we’re delighted to be helping a good cause at the same time.

"Langtree’s Cat Café will bring so many positives, for our residents, the home, the community and of course our feline friends at Avid’s Angels!”

Jenny Rimmer, Co-founder & Trustee at Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, said: “We’re thrilled to be part of the cat café event at Langtree Care Home. At Avid’s Angels Cat Rescue, we believe that the healing power of cats goes both ways - bringing comfort and joy to people while also helping our rescue cats build confidence and trust in new environments.

“This event is a lovely opportunity to share the stories of our cats, raise awareness about the work we do, and connect with the local community.”

