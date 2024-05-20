Wigan charity calls for volunteers to help with local litter pick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A charity based in Wigan is calling out for volunteers to help with a local litter pick around Hindley as part of The Big Help Out national volunteering initiative.

This year Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre have decided to take part in The Big Help Out week. In 2024, The Big Help Out will return and align with Volunteers’ Week from Friday 7th to Sunday 9th June.

The objective of The Big Help Out is to raise awareness of volunteering throughout the UK and provide opportunities for people to experience volunteering and make a difference in their communities.

Louise Winstanley, Carer Companion Team Leader at Wigan and Leigh Carers Centre said, “We have decided to organise a community litter pick around the area of Hindley to bring people together and highlight the benefits of wider volunteering opportunities locally."

From L-R Louise Winstanley (Wigan and Leigh Carers) and Jim Talbot (Local Counsellor)

"With thanks to Jim Talbot, Local Labour Counsellor, we have enough litter picking equipment for up to 20 volunteers. It would be wonderful if members of the local community can come and join us and help spread the joy of volunteering and community spirit!"

If you would like more information, please contact Louise Winstanley at Wigan and Leigh Carers, email: [email protected] or call 01942 697885.

The event will take place on Friday 7th June, 10 am to 12 noon meeting at the Carers Centre in Hindley.

Refreshments will be served at multiple venues including St Peters Church and Thrive at Hindley Library.