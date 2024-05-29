Wigan church to host the Cheshire Chord Company for the third year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

St. Michael and All Angels Church, Duke Street, Wigan, WN1 2BJ is delighted to present the return, by popular demand, of the award winning Cheshire Chord Company.

The concert will take place on Saturday, 6th July at St. Michael and All Angels Church located on Duke Street, Wigan WN1 2BJ.

The Cheshire Chord Company is a National and International award winning, versatile and vibrant Ladies a cappella chorus. The audience will be entertained with a repertoire spanning a wide variety of genres, from soul-stirring ballads to toe-tapping tunes, contemporary pop to timeless barbershop harmonies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The choir consists of members from all walks of life and from all over the North of England. Under the leadership of Musical Director Jo Graham, the choir has been successful in taking gold, silver or bronze in every National competition it has entered. As members of the Ladies Association of British Barbershop Singers, they are proud to have been the National Ladies UK Champions nine times, with the most recent win in 2023.

The CheshireChord Company

The concert will include Guests Harmonicx - Vocal Ensemble.

Beginning at 7:30 pm, the concert will last approximately two hours. The ticket price of £13 includes a free glass of wine. There is no charge for children under 16.