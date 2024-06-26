Wigan group to help residents get more from retirement
In a recent survey commissioned by the Oddfellows, it found how a third of retirees (39%) have worked through negative feelings such as loneliness, boredom and a reduced sense of identity and purpose.
Of those who felt bored, 66% said this happened within the first year, and a third (34%) in just three months. They also claimed their boredom was due to having too much time on their hands (64%), having a lack of motivation or purpose (61%) and that they struggled with a lack of daily routine (50%).
The group’s latest message is part of an ongoing campaign to inspire people to stay connected, active and fulfilled in retirement.
Social Organiser for South East Lancashire Oddfellows, Claire Rose, said: “You have grand plans when you retire, and rightly so, but the reality is that you have lots of free time on your hands and you need to give it structure and purpose. It can be hard to keep yourself motivated each day.
“It’s commonplace to plan for your finances in retirement, but it’s also important to make sure you look after your emotional and social needs, too. We can definitely help with that,” added Claire.
The group says retirees can get more from their retirement by meeting up with new people, trying new activities and visiting new places.
Each month, it holds events in and around the Wigan area, from walks, talks and coffee mornings, to lunches, excursions and quizzes.
Group member Elaine Diggle, 69 retired from her job 3 years ago. She says that by adding regular Oddfellows events into her diary has helped her find more enjoyment in retirement.
“I’ve found that you have to have something to look forward to and it’s a great way to get to know other people in a similar situation,” said Elaine.
“You can also try activities that wouldn’t normally come your way, like trips out and some of the guest talks. You need to stay curious and try new things or boredom can definitely creep in.
“I also lend a hand when its needed. It feels good to feel part of a team. You can miss that aspect of working life.”
South East Oddfellows’ upcoming social activities include a trip to a special event at Manchester Museum on the 8th July and a lunch at La Mama on Thursday 18th July.
The Society also runs around 60 online events every month which are free and open to all.
South East Lancashire Oddfellows is part of one of the UK’s oldest and largest friendly societies. It aims to improve people’s lives through friendship and support.
As well as social events, Oddfellows members can access a wide range of benefits, including care and welfare support and a travel club. There are also opportunities to volunteer and play a part in raising money for good causes.
To find out more about South East Lancashire Oddfellows, or to request a local events diary, contact Claire on [email protected] or 07564641909
To request details online, or to see a range of advice around retirement, visit its website at www.oddfellows.co.uk/retirement.
