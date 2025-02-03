On Sunday, 2nd February, Wigan welcomed the chess world to its first International Chess Rapidplay event in ten years, held at St Judes Social Club in Poolstock Lane. Organized by Paul Keevil, Secretary of Wigan Chess Club, the event drew an impressive 80 participants from across the UK and beyond, with players hailing from Lithuania, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, and Sri Lanka.

Among the entrants were two International Masters, with Gediminas Sarakauskas emerging victorious in the Open section, scoring 5.5/6, while runner-up Yang-Fan Zhou followed closely behind. Local Bolton player Mike Surtees secured a respectable 6th place with a 50% score of 3/6. The Major event saw a tie between Ben Newton (3Cs Oldham) and Advik Saxena (Orpington), both scoring 5/6, with commendable performances from Wigan Chess Club members Ahmed Shalaby, Bill Muirhead, and former Mayor of Wigan, Steve Dawber. In the Minor section, another tie saw Ved Sudeep Boganhadam (3Cs Oldham) and Lewis Sharples (Blue Coat Oldham) share the top spot with 5 points, while Wigan juniors Aevin Lam (4 points) and 10-year-old Saanvi Dembla (3.5 points) also impressed.

The event not only celebrated competitive chess but also marked a significant milestone in the revival of Wigan Chess Club. Chess has a deep-rooted history in the town, but the local club unfortunately closed due to the impact of COVID-19. However, last January, Paul Keevil, alongside President John Shortt and Treasurer Ahmed Shalaby, took the initiative to relaunch the club. Within just a year, membership has flourished to over 50 players, including a thriving Junior Academy of around 30 children. The club now fields several teams in the Warrington & District Chess League, with the A Team currently leading Division 2 and on the verge of promotion to the top division.

Paul Keevil, a dedicated chess coach, believes in the power of chess to benefit young minds. "We have not had a major chess event in Wigan for ten years. Last year, I decided this needed to change, and the idea of an International Wigan Chess Event was born. For me, this is about putting something back into the community, which is something very important to me. It is about making a little bit of money for the local chess club, and it is about hosting a competition so the young kids in the North West area have somewhere local to play against strong players," Mr Keevil stated.

Local Wigan Gastroenterologist Surgeon ponders his next move against fellow Wigan Chess Player Bill Muirhead

Beyond being an enjoyable and competitive pursuit, chess has significant educational benefits, particularly for children. Studies have shown that learning chess enhances critical thinking, problem-solving, and concentration skills. These attributes extend beyond the chessboard, positively impacting academic performance and cognitive development. With a dedicated coach at the helm, Wigan Chess Club is actively fostering these skills in young players, preparing them for both chess and life.

The success of the Wigan International Chess Rapidplay event has inspired Mr Keevil to plan another tournament in June, with aspirations of making such events a monthly feature in the town. With Wigan Chess Club’s rapid growth and its increasing contribution to the local chess scene, the future looks bright for chess in Wigan.

The event’s success was captured in photographs, highlighting the enthusiasm and competitive spirit of players of all ages. As Wigan Chess Club continues its upward trajectory, it stands as a testament to the revival of chess in the town and the transformative power of the game.