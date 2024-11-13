Wigan Libraries Christmas book fair to host over 45 authors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Over 45 local authors are set to appear at Wigan borough libraries’ biggest event of the year, the Christmas Book Fair.

Hosted at Wigan Library, the book fair offers visitors the chance to engage with adult and children’s authors, with authors selling personalised signed copies of their titles.

The event offers free hot drinks and festive mince pies, as well as circus fun, children’s crafts and face painting - topped off with a visit from Father Christmas.

There will also be a visit from a therapy dog and a performance from a primary school choir.

Wigan Libraries’s biggest event of the year, the Christmas book fair, is being held on Saturday November 16.

The book fair is being held on Saturday November 16, starting at 10am, and finishing at 1pm.

15 children authors will be delivering storytimes throughout the event, including award-winning Wigan author, Alex Winstanley.

Winstanley has recently released the newest title ‘Do We Look Autistic?’, in his line of children books that promote inclusivity and ‘raise awareness of a range of long-term health conditions, in a positive and supportive way, for children and young people’.

Entry to the event is free, though guests are encouraged to book their free tickets for every adult and child attending.

Some authors will only be accepting cash whilst others will also be able to take card payments. Books will be sold at a special price for the book fair.