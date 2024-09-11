Wigan postman to display his photography work at locak library

Local Shevington Postman displaying his Photography in Wigan

I'm the local postie in Shevington, Wigan and have the privilege of showing my photography work in the local Library based in Shevington village.

This is my 4th photography exhibition at the library and my photos feature local shots around Wigan and also further afield such as the lake district....

I have had my work featured on 'Go Outdoors' and various photography sites and i have had an article published about my photography in the 'Olympus Passion' online brochure

The exhibition runs from Sept until Oct at Shevington Library