Wigan's Boots are Made for Walking!

By Lynsey Sizer
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 17:08 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 09:48 BST
The GM Walking Festival is back for 2025 and it's bigger than ever. Coordinated by Greater Manchester Moving, the month-long celebration invites people across the region to experience the joy of walking and wheeling throughout May, in alignment with National Walking Month. Now a firm fixture on the region’s wellbeing calendar, the festival brings together over 300 free, organised group walks hosted by local organisations and community groups in every borough of Greater Manchester, including Wigan.

Whether you’re walking with a pram, wheeling with a mobility aid, exploring with friends, or simply taking time to move mindfully, there’s something for everyone. From scenic canal strolls and city centre heritage walks, to family-friendly nature trails and dementia-friendly rambles – the festival offers an opportunity to move, connect and feel good.

Most Popular

Louise Robbins, GM Moving’s Strategic Lead for Walking and Active Environments, said:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m delighted to see so many local groups from all parts of Greater Manchester coming together to make this year’s GM Walking Festival. With over 300 walks happening across May, there are countless opportunities to get moving in a way that works for you.

Walking with babies!placeholder image
Walking with babies!

“Walking and wheeling are the most accessible ways to build activity into our daily lives and this festival celebrates exactly that. We hope it helps people build healthy, joyful habits that last well beyond May.”

Related topics:BootsWiganGreater Manchester
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice