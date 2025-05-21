Wigan's Boots are Made for Walking!
Whether you’re walking with a pram, wheeling with a mobility aid, exploring with friends, or simply taking time to move mindfully, there’s something for everyone. From scenic canal strolls and city centre heritage walks, to family-friendly nature trails and dementia-friendly rambles – the festival offers an opportunity to move, connect and feel good.
Louise Robbins, GM Moving’s Strategic Lead for Walking and Active Environments, said:
“I’m delighted to see so many local groups from all parts of Greater Manchester coming together to make this year’s GM Walking Festival. With over 300 walks happening across May, there are countless opportunities to get moving in a way that works for you.
“Walking and wheeling are the most accessible ways to build activity into our daily lives and this festival celebrates exactly that. We hope it helps people build healthy, joyful habits that last well beyond May.”