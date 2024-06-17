Wigan’s first candy floss vending machine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The grand arcade in Wigan welcomes wigans first candy floss vending machine.

Candy Cloud Vending Ltd are super excited to be able to bring the innovative machine to Wigan town centre. The machine allows the user to choose from 54 candyfloss designs with 4 colours and mouthwatering flavours.

The user then gets to watch the clever robot arm master up a fabulous fluffy candyfloss delivered to the user by an automatic door.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...