Wigan’s first candy floss vending machine
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The grand arcade in Wigan welcomes wigans first candy floss vending machine.
Candy Cloud Vending Ltd are super excited to be able to bring the innovative machine to Wigan town centre. The machine allows the user to choose from 54 candyfloss designs with 4 colours and mouthwatering flavours.
The user then gets to watch the clever robot arm master up a fabulous fluffy candyfloss delivered to the user by an automatic door.
A launch event was held in the Grand Arcade on Saurday June 15 with candyfloss giveaways, discounted candyfloss and balloons between 11-2pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.