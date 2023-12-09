Danspiration For All is a National Lottery-funded project that will bring an exciting new inclusive community dance group to Wigan town centre in January 2024.

More Than Words Advocacy CIC (MTW), the local organisation which received £47,558 as winners of the People’s Projects, will be teaming up with Buckley Theatre School which will be the host venue.

This brand-new community activity provides a timely opportunity for people to make a New Year resolution to do something different, get active and have fun while forging new friendships.

More Than Words - a Danspiration rehearsal

The Danspiration project has been delivering accessible dance workshops around the borough since early November and this weekly workshop will become a regular opportunity for all ages and abilities to explore dance and movement in a supportive setting.

Project co-ordinator Martin Green said: “We are welcoming everyone and will be very sensitive to individual needs and different levels of ability.

"We have already delivered extremely successful workshops to small children, people with disabilities and senior citizens in lots of different venues from Primary Schools to Care Homes.

"You don’t need to be afraid of any pressure to perform and there are exciting plans for visiting guest dance leaders from different cultures as well as a special celebratory event next summer!”

A workshop with the Extra Time Hub

Among those to have benefited from Danspiration so far have been Wigan Athletic’s Extra Time hub for older people and the inclusive Our Pride Group.

Workshops are free thanks to the National Lottery investment and will take place every Wednesday from January 10 2024 between 1pm to 2.30pm.

The venue is a wonderful modern dance studio in Tower Enterprise Park, within metres of the two railway stations, and is the home of Buckley Theatre School on Great George Street.

If you can, it would be best to register your interest with Martin via email at [email protected] or phone the More Than Words office on 01942 735426.

A workshop with the Our Pride group

The dance project is funded up to August next year so far.

MTW’s Managing director Sue Seager said: “It’s an idea that’s come directly from the people with learning disabilities and/or autism who use our services.