Winstanleys Pramworld hosts parent-to-be event in Wigan

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Exciting news for all expectant parents in Wigan!

Winstanleys Pramworld, the UK’s leading nursery retailer, is hosting a special Parent-to-Be Event on the 30th of August at their impressive 6,000 sq. ft showroom spread over two floors in Pemberton, Wigan. This free event is your perfect opportunity to prepare for your new arrival, explore top baby brands, and enjoy exclusive discounts!

Discover Leading Brands & Receive Expert Guidance

At the event, you'll have the chance to explore a wide range of products from the industry’s top brands, including prams, car seats, nursery furniture, and highchairs. Our friendly and knowledgeable team will be available throughout the day to provide expert advice tailored to your needs—without any sales pressure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pramworld Parent To Be Event: Wigan

Take Advantage of Exclusive Discounts & Surprises!

Families attending the event can take advantage of exclusive in-store discounts, helping you save big on essential baby items. Plus, every purchase comes with a complimentary goody bag filled with special treats! And if you’re feeling lucky, why not pop a balloon for a chance to win a fantastic prize?

A Message from David Winstanley

"We're excited to welcome families from Wigan and the surrounding areas to our Parent-to-Be Event," says David Winstanley, Director at Winstanleys Pramworld. "Choosing baby essentials can be a daunting task, but our event offers a relaxed environment where parents can explore hundreds of products and receive personalised, unbiased advice from our nursery experts. Our goal is to help each parent find exactly what they need for their growing family."

About Winstanleys Pramworld

With over 60 years of experience, Winstanleys Pramworld is a family-run business committed to supporting families across the UK on their parenting journey. Known for their 5-star customer service, the team at Winstanleys Pramworld strives to make every customer feel confident and prepared for their new arrival.

Don’t Miss Out!

For more information, visit the Winstanleys Pramworld website or contact your local showroom in Wigan on 01942 214864. This is an event you won’t want to miss!