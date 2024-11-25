WYZmas Markets - Wigan's ultimate festive bash for all

Wigan Youth Zone is excited to invite the local community to its annual WYZmas Markets, a free, festive event for all ages.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking place this Sunday, December 1, from 11am to 3pm, the event offers a wonderful opportunity to kick off the holiday season with family-friendly activities, live performances, and unique Christmas gifts.

The WYZmas Markets will feature:

Live Performances: Young people from Wigan Youth Zone will showcase their talents throughout the day, celebrating the creativity of local youth.

Young people from Wigan Youth Zone will showcase their talents throughout the day, celebrating the creativity of local youth. Unique Christmas Gifts: Visitors can browse a selection of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind gifts from local makers and independent vendors — perfect for finding something special this Christmas.

Visitors can browse a selection of handcrafted, one-of-a-kind gifts from local makers and independent vendors — perfect for finding something special this Christmas. Festive Activities and Games: Enjoy a range of festive-themed activities and games for all ages, ensuring fun for the whole family.

Enjoy a range of festive-themed activities and games for all ages, ensuring fun for the whole family. Inflatables: Children can jump into the festive fun with our exciting bouncy castle.

Children can jump into the festive fun with our exciting bouncy castle. Visit Santa for Just £1: Young visitors can meet Father Christmas for just £1 and enjoy a memorable holiday experience.

Young visitors can meet Father Christmas for just £1 and enjoy a memorable holiday experience. Food and Drink: A variety of food and drink options will be available.

Wigan Youth Zone at Christmas

This event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate the holiday season in a warm, welcoming environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jeannette Heaton, Wigan Youth Zone’s Enterprise & Employability Coordinator and organiser of the WYZmas Markets, shared her excitement ahead of the event: "We’re thrilled to bring back the WYZmas Markets this year, offering a fun and festive experience for the whole community. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together, support local businesses, and share the holiday spirit — all while raising funds for our Family Christmas Meal to brighten the season for families in need. We can’t wait to welcome everyone!"

Admission to the WYZmas Markets is free, and everyone is invited to attend and join in the festivities.

The event will be held at Wigan Youth Zone, where families and friends can enjoy a day of fun, entertainment, and holiday cheer. All money raised goes towards their Miracle on Parsons Walk campaign, an annual appeal to support vulnerable young people and families in the area.

There are many ways to support the campaign, including donating a gift for a young person, providing non-perishable household items, or making a donation online at www.wiganyouthzone.org/support-us/donate-this-christmas/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To learn more about how you can help with Miracle on Parsons Walk, please contact Emma Safo at [email protected]

For more information about Wigan Youth Zone, visit their website https://www.wiganyouthzone.org/