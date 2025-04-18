Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan’s Grand Arcade is preparing for big changes for the better as four new businesses move in, including one at last for the town centre’s most prominent retail unit.

And while fitting out begins on turning what used to be WHSmith into a coffee shop, structural work continues apace to convert much of the old giant Debenham’s into the Stack hospitality and entertainment hub.

This enabling process – which has included making a large hole in the upper floor to create an internal balcony and another on the ground floor to look out onto Concert Square – is nearing completion and centre manager Mike Matthews said that fitting out by Stack should begin in the near future.

While the original plan was to launch in the summer, it is now looking likelier that the full operation, which will include bars, food hall operators and a stage area hosting live entertainment events, will now be ready for business before the end of the year.

A large rectangular hole has been cut in the upper floor of the former Debenhams. At the moment dropboards, otherwise known as a crash deck, are in place to stop debris falling to the ground. Soon they will be removed

In the meantime there are four new tenants to welcome.

The Coffee House has already begun its shopfitting in the former WHSmith building on Standishgate and aims to open in May.

A spokesperson for the business said: “Opening our first store in the beautiful village of Lymm, Cheshire, we quickly became a busy daytime eatery, serving the local community a wide range of specialty coffee, chilled drinks, homemade cakes, and food.

"Fast forward 14 years, and we are preparing to celebrate our 31st store opening in Wigan with more to come. Armed with a clear vision – ‘to be recognised as the leading coffee operator in England’ – we press forward with new ideas for products, store design, and team development.

The former WHSmith is now being fitted out to become The Coffee House

"As we grow, we remain a wholly independent business, grounded with the same values and determination as the day we first opened. Harmonious in our work ethics, our ambitious growth will not compromise on quality in any aspect of the business, all in pursuit of long-term perfection.”

April 22 will see shopfitting works start in the new kiosk that previously connected WHSmith to the Grand Arcade. Grand News says it will be selling “news and magazines, soft drinks, confectionery, American candy, lottery and all your everyday needs.”

The Glasses Club has now completed its fitting-out and is due to open very soon in the unit previously occupied by The Body Shop.

It is a family-owned independent optician with a walk-in clinic.

The ground floor of what is to be Stack with scaffolding holding dropboards which will soon be removed to reveal a large open space looking down from the upper floor

A spokesperson said: “Our skilled in-house optometrists take pride in offering a variety of services, including: NHS eye examinations, private eye examinations, pre and post-cataract assessments, CUES appointments (health checks), work vouchers for VDU/DSE and help with form filling for DVLA and taxi applications.

“We also have an extensive selection of NHS and budget frames, along with a stylish range of designer options. We provide unlimited free replacement glasses for children if they are lost or broken, as well as for adults with special needs, ensuring that everyone in our community has access to the support they need for their vision.”

And a new men’s and ladies fashion is in the process of opening in the former Leading Labels store.

Edge Clothing will be selling the latest in ladies’ fashion and menswear at discounted prices.

Mike Matthews, general manager of the Grand Arcade, on the upper floor of the venue. He says these are exciting times for the town centre

Shoppers may also have noticed that Timepiece has extended into the redundant WHSmith lift lobby area and created a new media centre for itself, extending its store and product range.

Sadly the shoe shop Schuh will be departing at the end of the month but Mr Matthews said there is already an interested party looking at moving in.

And Stack is beginning to take shape.

Pictures now show how the central mall will be extended to reach the back of the old Debenhams store so the car park can be accessed that way again. On the right as you enter will be two doors through to Stack.

On the left, currently behind a partition, it is soon hoped that another major tenant will be announced.

Stack is a multipurpose leisure venue which “offers a tasty mix of independent street food traders and a vibrant programme of events and live entertainment.2

Centre manager Mike Matthews says that Stack will soon be moving in to begin fitting out

The central plaza area is the heart and soul of the operation, with communal bench-style seating surrounded by the bars and street food units with a large stage and giant screen as the focal point, which is programmed with daily entertainment throughout the year.

Mr Matthews said: “We are very excited to see more tenants investing in the shopping centre which is very promising for Wigan as a whole too.

"And the enabling work on the former Debenhams is now nearing complete so that Stack can soon move in and start fitting out.

"At the moment there is a crash deck (drop boards) for catching all the debris from the upper floor as the work conntinues.

"Very soon that will be removed and you will get a much better idea of how the place will look when it is finished.

"This is all good news and with the newly transformed Civic nearby, that will help to increase footfall too.”

Mr Matthews said that with the four new tenants, that means that all of the Grand Arcade’s units will be full, except for the soon-to-be-vacated Schuh, although he was hopeful that a new tenant for that unit could soon be secured.

Anyone who points out that the former Marks and Spencer store, whose side entrance opens onto the mall, is not in fact part of the Grand Arcade.

That building was in fact bought by two local businessmen last year and there were hopes that it would be developed, but it is now believed that it has been further sold on.

What used to be WHSmith occupies the most eye-catching vantage point in the town and there was great disappointment when the retail chain pulled out of Wigan in late 2021.