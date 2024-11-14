Transformation of Wigan Civic Centre takes step forward

By Sian Jones
Published 14th Nov 2024, 04:55 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2024, 12:36 GMT
External works are underway as the transformation of Wigan’s Civic Centre takes a step forward.

Capital&Centric is working in partnership with Wigan Council-appointed contractor Workspace Design and Build to enhance the 1970s building on Millgate into sustainable, high-quality work spaces.

The team wants the building, dubbed “Civic”, to be a hub for innovation and collaboration.

There will be areas to hang out and work in, as well as facilities from a gym and mini cinema to chill-out lounges and a roof terrace.

Exterior of the former Wigan Civic Centre building, Millgate, Wigan - currently Capital and Centric are redeveloping the 1970s building to a co-working space.Exterior of the former Wigan Civic Centre building, Millgate, Wigan - currently Capital and Centric are redeveloping the 1970s building to a co-working space.
Exterior of the former Wigan Civic Centre building, Millgate, Wigan - currently Capital and Centric are redeveloping the 1970s building to a co-working space.
Capital&Centric plans to protect and restore as much of the original modernist structure as possible.

The developers are aiming for the workspace to achieve an EPC A energy efficiency rating and be BREEAM ‘excellent’ – viewed as the gold standard for best practice in sustainable design.

Exposed concrete inside will be framed by plants and trees, while there will be spaces for the public to enjoy, including a café bar with a spill-out terrace and outdoor seating along Millgate.

The gardens and planting will see biodiversity at the site increase by more than 500 per cent.

Civic is set to have a raft of sustainability features, such as smart, high-efficiency lighting to reduce energy consumption, electric vehicle charging points and cycle storage to encourage active travel and improve air quality in Wigan’s centre.

Planning approval was granted earlier this year and the first Civic work spaces are expected to be available as early as next summer.

The contractor has also committed to providing tenants with expert advice for the first 12 months on issues that small businesses and start-ups can face, such as financial advice and business operations.

Businesses considering locating to Civic are encouraged to register online at www.capitalandcentric.com/civic

