Plans to convert a wholesale warehouse in Leigh into a supermarket for a mystery operator have been submitted to Wigan Council’s planning team.

The site on Leigh Road is currently a Booker Cash and Carry – a wholesale distributor which is a subsidiary of Tesco.

The scheme has been submitted on behalf of an unknown applicant by Prestwich-based Gold Sketch Studios, run by director Sam Golding.

Mr Golding said that the identity of the applicant is currently “confidential”.

An aerial view of the Booker site in Leigh

He said: “The applicant does not want their identity disclosed at the time”.

In a planning statement on the Wigan planning portal, he says: “Since the site is within a residential area, the provision of a new supermarket providing daily needs will improve the attractiveness of the neighbourhood, particularly in comparison to the current use of the site as a wholesale provider.

“It is well-suited to a supermarket use and will contribute positively to the local economy by providing access to food retail services.”

The submission also says that no other potential sites were options for the supermarket and concludes that the application – which requires no major internal alterations to the warehouse – complies with national planning policy.

The proposed opening hours for the supermarket are 8am to 8pm.

It added: "The proposed use will not result in any unacceptable impact on neighbouring amenity in terms of noise, disturbance or operating hours. The supermarket will operate within standard retail hours and will be designed to minimise any potential adverse effects on the surrounding area.

“This site location within a residential area is also advantageous, as it may enable some customers, particularly within the neighbourhood, to reach the site by walking or cycling, where feasible.

"This reduces the reliance on private vehicles for travel, contributing to environmental sustainability objectives.

"This planning application demonstrates that the proposed change represents a logical and sustainable development for this site that will deliver significant benefit.

“The proposal will regenerate an underutilised site, create new employment opportunities and provide a convenient local shopping facility for the community.

"The design prioritises the activation of local community by promoting walkability within the neighbourhood”