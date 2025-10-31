The mother of former Wigan Warriors prop Bryn Hargreaves has spoken for the first time since his death about the torment her family suffered for almost four years.

Maria Andrews said the time was now finally right to honour his memory with an all-star charity match.

In January 2022, 36-year-old Bryn was reported missing when he failed to arrive for work, which sparked a major search by police and tracker dogs in West Virginia, USA.

He was found 14 months later and an inquest, which was held in the UK, ruled his death was accidental.

Maria and Bryn with the Challenge Cup in 2008

Bryn began playing rugby for Wigan St Patrick’s aged nine, before going through the famed youth ranks at his hometown club Wigan and making his first team debut in 2004.

He made 33 appearances for Wigan between 2004 and 2006 and enjoyed a brief loan spell with Leigh.

The Wigan-born prop crossed Billinge Hill to join St Helens ahead of the 2007 season, where he would go on to play 115 games in the Red V over four seasons, featuring in Saints’ 2007 World Club Challenge and 2008 Challenge Cup final victories, as well as three Grand Final defeats at Old Trafford.

Bryn Hargreaves in action for St Helens in 2010

Bryn then spent the final two years of his career with Bradford Bulls, before calling time on rugby league in 2012 and later emigrating to America.

Now, after a difficult time, his family wants to honour Bryn and celebrate his life.

His mum Maria Andrews said: “He was amazing. At the celebration of his life, the tributes that were coming through were saying Bryn was such a nice lad.

"He always had time for everybody, he always cared for everybody and as a child he was always sensitive. He has two brothers and he would always take the rap if one of them got in trouble.

Bryn at Wigan St Pats

"I didn’t realise how liked and sociable he was because he was quite shy when he was put in a crowded room.

"When I used to ask for tickets to go and watch the match he would always be like, ‘no Mum, I’m not asking’.

"I found out when he was with the players, he would be there making them laugh, playing guitar and singing.”

To honour Bryn, a game between St Helens and Wigan legends will take place on Sunday, November 16, at Wigan St Patrick’s ARLFC. Kick-off is at 1pm.

It takes place two days after what would have been Bryn’s 40th birthday.

A number of people have already signed up to play and a former Super League referee will be in charge on the day.

Maria added: “It’s nearly been four years since Bryn went missing and it has just been an absolute nightmare, I can’t put it into words.

"Leam Fox, a lad from Widnes who used to go out with all the Saints lads after the game, contacted my brother John Fieldhouse around a year or two after he went missing and said he wanted to do a charity legends game for him.

"At the time I said I wasn’t up for it, because we still hadn’t got his remains back from America, so it was put on hold.

"When we finally got to put Bryn to rest in July, I was like, right, now we need to make something of his tragedy.

"I was talking to Christine who runs St Pat’s club and she was saying there is still a lot of stigma (around mental health) in young lads.

"Bryn should’ve come back from America when everything seemed to be going wrong, but he just wouldn’t come back and I think it was pride.

"I said to Christine I want to do something to encourage young lads like Bryn to talk about mental health.

"I wonder if they heard Bryn’s story because he was just like a little lad who played for Wigan and went on to America thinking the grass was greener and it wasn’t.

"I don’t want any mother or father to go through what we’ve been through.”

The game will raise money for Rugby League Cares, which has helped Bryn’s family. It is a sporting charity that makes a positive impact on the lives of people involved at every level of rugby league.

It provides crucial support to players transitioning out of their playing careers by offering education and training grants and also assists current and former players experiencing poor health or hardship with practical guidance and financial aid.

Additionally, Rugby League Cares promotes mental fitness and healthy lifestyle initiatives, and preserves the sport's heritage through its collections, archives, events and partnerships.

Money raised will also help towards a new irrigation system at St Pat’s.

Maria said: “When Bryn went missing, Rugby League Cares paid for me and my youngest son to go to America to look for him.

"They've supported us with counselling and have just been a completely amazing support for me and my family throughout all of this and they still are.

"I want to give something back to them.

"I also want to give something back to St Pat’s because that’s where Bryn started and as a family my brother played there and my dad was part of it.

"It’s been, I think, 50 years that us as a family has been part of St Pat’s, it’s just a special place for all of the family.

"They’re looking for an irrigation system for the ground so I want to help raise some money for that.”

Tickets for the game are on sale now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rugby-league-cares.

Anyone unable to attend on the day can still donate at www.justgiving.com/page/maria-andrews-1.