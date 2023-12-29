A new pop-up art gallery in Wigan hopes to promote the return of an icon next year

A first exhibition has been held by a pop-up art gallery in Wigan to celebrate the return of a rock icon to the town.

Liz Davies, owner of Little Haigh Art has teamed up with artist Dean Martin to produce four Haigh-inspired printings, each of which have 45 limited signed versions that can be purchased.

The prints are titled Lucky Man (Richard Ashcroft with Haigh Hall in his glasses reflection) Live 98 (The Verve live at Haigh Hall) Lady Mabel Lady and Mabel - Walk of Love.

Lucky Man and Live 98

Liz said: “The interest we’ve had in the painting, especially since the announcement of the Richard Ashcroft concerts has been absolutely massive, we go to the pub and it’s all people are on about.

"We’ve had our first event and have prints displayed in Two Left Feet (in Haigh’s Stables Courtyard), we’re planning on doing a couple more in other locations next year.”

The Richard Ashcroft designs have come at a perfect time following the announcement of his two performances at Robin Park Arena in July 2024 and depict his performances with The Verve at Haigh Hall some 25 years ago, while the Lady Mabel prints is the ghost of Mabel Bradshaigh – who is believed to haunt the premises to this day.

Dean, also referred to as The Mad Artist said: “I always loved to draw as a kid. Over the years I’ve dabbled in various mediums, oils, watercolour, airbrushing and the good old rattle cans and currently experimenting working with acrylics. I’ve received no formal artistic training as such, preferring to be self-taught through my own trial an error.

Lady Mabel

"Around seven years ago, I pursued life-portraits, first, in a pop art style, then over time, added more and more details and features as I became accustomed to the paints and the medium.

“I have since displayed and sold my artwork through many famous galleries and have exhibited alongside some of Britain’s best and most famous artists including Banksy.

“I have appeared on TV due to great people like George Galloway telling me that him and his lovely wife Gayatri are big fans of my work. All these experiences seem surreal at times and I’m eternally grateful to everyone who has helped on this journey.”