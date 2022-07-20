A Wigan borough building preservation trust secures £250,000 to restore historic mill

Leigh Building Preservation Trust has completed the restoration of Leigh Spinners Mill One after the acquisition of a 125-year lease from the company Leigh Spinners Ltd, which originally developed the Grade II* listed building, and it now intends to start works on Mill Two.

The agreement retains all of the current spaces in the complex but will also allow the Trust to complete the works, bringing in new uses to the vacant parts of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leigh Spinners Mill

The community is celebrating after successfully securing the money through the Government’s Community Ownership Fund to help restore it and save this historic building for future generations.

Located in the Bedford area of Leigh, the mill already provides the community with a hub that offers support to community groups, creates more employment opportunities, and provides a training and education place to work and visit.

Residents will be able to use more of the space available as funding will be used to create new sports and leisure facilities alongside an area for creative arts whilst protecting access to heritage in the building.

The mill is the largest building in Leigh and is on the Historic England buildings at risk register.

Trust director Peter Rowlinson said: “Leigh Building Preservation Trust is delighted at the support from Government to allow the further development of Leigh Spinners Mill by acquiring the second mill on the site and securing a range of restoration works, enabling the trust to complete the current phase of works.

“We believe this project is a true example of Levelling Up by being a community partnership restoring the heritage of the town of Leigh whilst also creating new jobs and community facilities.

"The restoration of Leigh Spinners Mill would not have been possible without the Community Ownership Fund assistance.”

Nick Horrocks, chairman of Leigh Spinners Ltd, said: “Leigh Spinners Ltd is delighted to support the partnership with Leigh Building Preservation Trust.

The success of the partnership, so ably led by the trust’s executive committee, Peter Rowlinson and Jo Platt, to date has been to able develop and support a fantastic historic building to be enjoyed by the whole community.

As custodians of the building for the past century, we are pleased to see its future secured and for members of the community to be able to enjoy this landmark building.

We are most excited by the many projects that continue to take place within its fabric and will benefit future generations of local residents.

We remain committed to this success story and hope that both our employees and the Leigh community have both a building and a business of which we can all be proud.”