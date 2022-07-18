ReMade was established in late 2020 during the pandemic by mother of two Alice Coren after she saw the inequality that women suffered.

Factors including domestic abuse levels rising and women being more likely to be unemployed,spurred her on to create the non-profit organisation which also provides a place for women to discuss personal issues in a safe environment.

Alice Coren

The new site is the base of Fur Clemt, located on Montrose Avenue, Norley.

Alice says it is a most fitting place to operate from as both organisations aim to prevent waste of some kind.

Furthermore she says the sense of community at the venue would have a positive impact on visitors.

While Fur Clemt works to prevent food going to landfill and reduce the products the public wastes on a daily basis, ReMade aims to revamp old furniture that can be re-used, with items being available to buy in the shop or online.

ReMade specialises in upcycling furniture

The operating hours for the shop is 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday with a variety of workshops on offer, such as sewing tuition available for £40 or a funiture painting drop-in session where visitors are encouraged to simply pay what they can afford.

Alice said: “We’ve had around 60 women attend in total since starting out. With about 20 being regular visitors, we’re always here to listen and can even direct ladies to additional help if required.”

More information can be found at ReMade’s website