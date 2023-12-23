News you can trust since 1853
Affordable footwear retailer to quit Wigan town centre in new year

A Wigan town centre retailer has announced that it is closing.
By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
A poster went up in the window of the Deichmann outlet in the Grand Arcade informing customers that it would be shutting down on Saturday January 6.

No explanation has been given for the imminent departure and the notice only shows the public the location of other stores in the affordable footwear chain.

Until then the Grand Arcade had been on something of a positive roll with several new businesses opening, including Gamer X.

Mall management have been approached for a comment.

