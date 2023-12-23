Affordable footwear retailer to quit Wigan town centre in new year
A Wigan town centre retailer has announced that it is closing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A poster went up in the window of the Deichmann outlet in the Grand Arcade informing customers that it would be shutting down on Saturday January 6.
No explanation has been given for the imminent departure and the notice only shows the public the location of other stores in the affordable footwear chain.
Until then the Grand Arcade had been on something of a positive roll with several new businesses opening, including Gamer X.