A Wigan town centre retailer has announced that it is closing.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A poster went up in the window of the Deichmann outlet in the Grand Arcade informing customers that it would be shutting down on Saturday January 6.

No explanation has been given for the imminent departure and the notice only shows the public the location of other stores in the affordable footwear chain.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until then the Grand Arcade had been on something of a positive roll with several new businesses opening, including Gamer X.