An old bank has been transformed into a new cocktail bar following planning approval.

Along the main stretch of Atherton town centre, where Lloyds bank used to operate, now sits Society, a new bar that offers something completely different to the area.

Society recently opened following planning permission being granted by Wigan Council – after months of transformational works.

Owners of The Plaza, Chris Tomlinson and Curtis Whitty, decided to take on the space and open a brand new style of bar in the area, which they say is unlike anything you would find outside the city.

Curtis, licence holder and owner, said: “We opened our other venue The Plaza in Atherton three years ago and have since seen the street grow from strength to strength. The Plaza has constantly been getting busier and busier.

“When the last bank in Atherton closed, it was obvious that it was going to be turned into a bar by someone, so we instead took it over ourselves to create Society. There isn’t another venue in Atherton like Society, with scientific cocktail creations to live resident DJs every Friday and Saturday.

“Our aim is to create another safe and respectable venue for people to come to Atherton and enjoy our town. Customers won’t get an experience like we have created outside of the big cities.

“Since opening we have also employed 12 new staff members to work alongside us.”

Famous faces from the area have already been spotted at the bar, with UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall paying a visit to the latest addition to his home town’s High Street recently.

Staff at other venues believe this will be a great addition to the town, with owner of The Snug coffee house Rachael Flaszczak hoping it will bring even more punters to the area.

Atherton has become a hot-spot for nightlife over the last few years, with an increase in the number of bars opening in the area.