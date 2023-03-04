News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Aldi looking to expand by opening new store in Wigan

Wigan has been identified as a “priority location” in a list of sites where supermarket chain Aldi wants to open a new store.

By Alan Weston
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The budget supermarket giant released a list of 30 UK locations where it wants to expand, including Wigan.

And they are even offering a “finder’s fee” for agents who recommend a suitable site. It said it was on the lookout for freehold town-centre or edge-of-town sites that are around 1.5 acres and can accommodate a 20,000sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ideally, each location would be near a main road with good visibility and access.

Read More
Real ale fans prepare for the 35th Wigan Beer Festival
Most Popular

Aldi already has a number of stores in the Wigan area, including Scot Lane in Newtown, and Preston Road in Standish.

The German discount retailer – which recently overtook Morrisons to become Britain's fourth-largest UK grocery chain – currently has more than 990 stores but has a target of 1,200 stores across the UK to reach more shoppers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Giles Hurley, chief executive officer at Aldi UK, said: “Demand for Aldi has never been higher here are still some towns and areas that either don’t have access to an Aldi or have capacity for additional stores.

“To meet that demand, we need to open more stores and it’s our mission to keep driving our ambitious expansion plan to achieve that.”

New industry data revealed this week* that Aldi remains the fastest-growing supermarket. As well as growing sales by over 26% year-on-year, during the last three months Aldi attracted 1.3m more shoppers.

Anybody who has a site that may fit Aldi’s requirements should contact [email protected]

AldiWiganStandishMorrisons