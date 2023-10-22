Apprenticeship scheme launched to train hundreds of new Wigan bus drivers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Go North West now runs bus routes across Wigan and Bolton, after being awarded the first major franchise contracts by Transport for Greater Manchester under its Bee Network.

This is Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham’s vision for an integrated, “London-style” transport network and was the biggest change to public transport in a generation when it launched last month.

A team of nearly 800 bus drivers will be operating services in Bolton and Wigan and Go North West has launched an apprenticeship programme to help train the recruits.

The Bee Network launched last month

Around 25 apprentices will start each month, with the 13-month programme being delivered in partnership with training provider Realise.

Anyone with a standard UK driving licence with six or less penalty points can apply.

John Roxburgh, head of operations at Go North West, said: “We have entered a new era for transport in Greater Manchester and we are excited to be at the heart of it.

Kairon Flowers, operations director at Realise

“We’ve had a number of engineering apprentices over recent years, but this is the first time we have engaged with bus driving apprenticeships.

“The sector as a whole has seen a shortage of bus drivers since the pandemic, so we wanted to create a regular stream of strong new recruits to the industry and provide the skills for individuals to enjoy a very rewarding and worthwhile career as a bus driver.

“Realise has an extremely strong reputation for delivery of all training programmes and apprenticeships and has a specialism in bus driving.

“We are look forward to embarking on this new partnership and getting the first apprentices started on their programme.”

The level two apprenticeship will see learners obtain their Passenger Carrying Vehicle Licence, as well as learning other skills including safety, customer service and vehicle and route familiarisation.

Kairon Flowers, operations director at Realise, said: “We have extensive experience of delivering bus driving training across the country, both through apprenticeships and adult learning. All our trainers have past experience in the industry and know the value of bus services to local communities.