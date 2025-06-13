ArrowXL acquired by leading European logistics group

ArrowXL, the UK’s largest and longest established two-person home delivery specialist, has been acquired by the Jacky Perrenot Group, a leading Pan-European logistics and transportation business with a turn-over of €1,2bn. Under the terms of the deal the existing ArrowXL Senior Executive Management Team will remain, operating the business as usual with all 2025 operational investment plans continuing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acquisition is the Jacky Perrenot Group’s first move into the UK and will enable retail customers to access other geographies utilising its expertise in 2-person delivery and its network of existing operations in over 170 sites in France, Spain, Portugal and Benelux. The Group has over 80 years of experience, a fleet of more than 10,000 vehicles and 10,000 employees. With a strong focus on ESG, it has pioneered the use of new technologies in its fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles utilising CNG, 100% electric and hydrogen and is committed to sustainable development.

This acquisition will enable ArrowXL to leverage the Jacky Perrenot Group’s rapidly expanding B2C expertise through JP HOME, its dedicated B2C brand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a market leader in bulky goods delivery, JP HOME consolidates the capabilities of four companies acquired since 2018 under a unified offering. ArrowXL will capitalize on this proven expertise and established network to further enhance its value proposition.

ArrowXL Acquired by Jacky Perrenot

Charlie Shiels, CEO at ArrowXL said: “I am delighted with this news and couldn’t have hoped for a better new owner that will bring future security for our people and our business. It is clear to us that the Jacky Perrenot Group shares similar values with ArrowXL with a strong commitment to sustainable development and to delivering the best service in the marketplace. They are a significant European company with huge ambitions and all parties are genuinely excited for the future. ”

Mathew Deering, Chairman at ArrowXL, said: “ArrowXL attracted a lot of interest from both UK and international buyers due to the strength of its team, infrastructure and client base alongside its reputation for high levels of service. It has been a pleasure working with a very committed and capable Management team, our owners and funders towards this transaction over the last 12 months.

There is no doubt that in Jacky Perrenot Group, we have found the right home for the business, with the resources and strategic focus to keep Arrow at the forefront of its industry for years to come.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Philippe Cuoc, CEO of the Jacky Perrenot Group, said: “We welcome everyone at ArrowXL into our family and assure them of our intention to support the business with continued investment to further strengthen their industry leading status. We are excited to now own an established operation in the UK which is the largest and most vibrant ecommerce market in Europe which we believe will be of great benefit to our customers. We announced our ambitions two years ago to create an International Bulky B2C European solutions, and today, with ArrowXL, part of the JP group, we have a powerful combination that brings us closer to this target”.

Philippe Givone, Chairman of the Jacky Perrenot Group, said : I am proud of this acquisition—a partnership built on shared values: our relentless focus on customer proximity and satisfaction, and deep trust in our teams. It will strengthen both organizations, marking a key milestone in our international growth strategy.”