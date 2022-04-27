Artist wanted for 'Instagram-worthy' mural on Italian restaurant in Wigan

Pesto at The Dicconson Arms, in Appley Bridge, is looking for a local artist to make an “Instagram-worthy” Italian-themed painting as part of its refurbishment.

The restaurant, which marked its seventh anniversary in March, is having a full internal refurbishment, including new furniture, cocktail areas and a new enclosed fireplace study, along with an update to its external facade.

In addition, bosses want to collaborate with a local artist to produce a spectacular mural at the entrance of the restaurant to wow guests.

The mural will be a key feature of the new-look Pesto and will be seen by thousands of visitors each month.

With 10 restaurants across the North West and the Midlands, Pesto could also partner with artists on future projects.

Relaunch celebrations for the new-look restaurant will take place in early June, with members of the community invited to go along to see the changes for themselves.

Pesto Restaurants owner Sara Gatt said: “After the challenge, we have all faced over the last couple of years, we look forward to being able to celebrate with the local community together this year at The Dicconson Arms, and show you the new-look restaurant.

"Working with a local artist is extremely exciting for us and we can’t wait to see the outcome.”