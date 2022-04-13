Appley Bridge-based In Professional Development received a bronze award from the North West of England and Isle of Man Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association, on behalf of the Ministry of Defence’s Employer Recognition Scheme.

It follows the firm signing the Armed Forces Covenant earlier this year, which recognises the contribution made by military personnel, veterans and their families. Wigan Council is among other organisations nationally to have signed the covenant.

In Professional Development has taken a number of steps to help members of the armed forces as they return to civilian life, including providing discounts on courses and offering internal training for veterans to upskill in a new role.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In Professional Development's directors Dave Hall, Stuart Thompson, Jon Palmer and Marc Davis

The firm’s CEO Dave Hall said: “There are more than two million ex-service people living in the UK, and with the percentage of working-age veterans projected to be around 44 per cent by 2028, it’s our duty to support them where we can and help them make a successful transition into civilian life.

“As an inclusive company, it’s important everyone feels comfortable and can fulfil their potential. Signing the Armed Forces Covenant is an important part of our support and providing opportunities to our employees and customers.

“We’re looking forward to working with our armed forces community in the future and we hope the work we do in some small way makes a difference to those that have served our country.”

Dave Hall, CEO on In Professional Development

In Professional Development provides learning and development programmes to the armed forces and Ministry of Defence.

Alex Firmin, who was a commissioned army officer and is now associate director of programmes for In Professional Development, said: “We’re ideally placed to support service leavers in their transition to the next stage of their careers.

“Having experienced this myself when I left the army in 2013, I fully understand the apprehension that a former soldier feels as they first enter the boardroom. This experience has helped to ensure our programmes give service leavers the 'top up' of professional knowledge they need, and also the reassurance that their deep professionalism and experience will stand them in very good stead.”

Captain Gavin Edwards, of the Royal Navy, is one of many armed forces personnel satisfied with the programmes delivered by In Professional Development.

He completed the executive mini MBA accelerator course, which has helped him “translate” more than 30 years of service experience into business, finance, strategy and marketing.

He said: “I attended the course having it been highly recommended by some of my colleagues who recently made the transition into the business world. The course didn’t disappoint, exceeding all my expectation.”