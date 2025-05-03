Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Wigan firm has announced it will open its new permanent base at a local farm shop.

Baldy’s Pies shut its shop on Clayton in 2023 due to rising costs, but relaunched as a ‘dark kitchen’ and pie van, hosting regular pop-ups at pubs, markets and farm shops in the region.

It was a frequent visitor to Windy Arbour farm shop in Billinge, which will now be a new permanent home for Baldy’s.

Baldy’s scooped a massive 10 prizes at the British Pie Awards with each of its seven pies winning an award with two being double winners.

Baldy's Dark Kitchen will be opening a new base at Windy Arbour Farm Shop

The success has formed part of the reasons to make Baldy’s more attainable.

A post by Windy Arbour said: “As you might already have seen we’re delighted to announce that our long time pal Alex aka Baldy's Dark Kitchen is joining us here at Windy Arbour on a permanent basis!

"Alex will be serving pies from his purpose-adapted cabin 4 days-a-week along with some other great foodie treats he’s got up his sleeve.

“After yet another haul earlier in the year at the British Pie Awards and the great media coverage that followed, we got our heads together to thrash out a way together we could make Baldy’s more accessible more of the time. “Alex will now take a few weeks getting the cabin ready so watch out for the setting of opening day.”

Baldy's had been hosting pop-up events

Baldy’s started off in the kitchen of The Billinge Arms before moving to The Crown at Worthington during lockdown then to Clayton Street and later becoming Baldy’s Dark Kitchen to now finding a new permanent base.

It is hoped that the shop will be launched by the end of May and will include a wider range of products including salads, sausage rolls and a frozen pie range.

Owner Alex Melling added: “I made a decision a few months ago that it was time for me to do something a little different & to achieve what I want to do means the van & the events have to go (she’s found a new home once my last lot of hot events are done)

So a little bad news on that front however I’ll still be doing some smaller events locally, 60 covers maximum as hot drop offs (no van and no serving)

“Of course I’m not stopping making my award winning pies but I really want to have the extra time to focus on creating some other things as well

“Being aware of the current crisis that’s going on in our country and eating out becoming a luxury I want to create other meals to sell a long side my award winning pies so that you can experience amazing quality within your own home.

"Everything will be worked on the same basis as I do now (bake at home) apart from the grab and go items

“I have loved every minute of doing what I do but the time has come where I just need to do more to keep my chef brain still active