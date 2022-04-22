More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays to operating a half day service, closing at 12.30pm.
The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.
Santander is cutting its branch opening hours in what it says is a response to long-term trends in customer behaviour.
The changes mean branches will operate from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays, instead of until 4.30pm.
The bank said branch staff will still be available for pre-booked face-to-face appointments between 3pm and 5pm, if customers need support that cannot be provided through alternative channels or earlier in the day.