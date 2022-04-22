More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays to operating a half day service, closing at 12.30pm.

Among them are the branches on Market Place, in Wigan town centre, and on Bradshawgate, Leigh.

Santander in Wigan

The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.

Santander is cutting its branch opening hours in what it says is a response to long-term trends in customer behaviour.

The changes mean branches will operate from 9.30am to 3pm on weekdays, instead of until 4.30pm.