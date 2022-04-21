Final goodbye for inspirational Wigan mum who died at 27 after cancer battle

Estelle Wignall, 27, had asked her loved ones to wear “classy” black for her funeral at St Peter’s Church in Hindley, along with lipstick for women and teal-coloured ties for men.

And her friends and family were only too willing to follow her final request as they said their goodbyes to the popular mum.

A horse-drawn carriage pulled up and mourners made their way into the church, including Estelle’s husband Mike and their toddler daughter Brooke.

A white coffin was taken inside for a moving service, after which her loved ones went to Howe Bridge Crematorium and a wake at Hindley Labour Club.

Estelle, from Hindley, died from ovarian cancer on March 30, after a determined battle against the disease.

She was first told she had cancer in 2017, aged 22, and overcame it, but was devastated to be told it had returned after she became unwell in October 2020.

A horse-drawn carriage arrives at St Peter's Church for the funeral

Doctors said she had just two to three years to live, but Estelle fought to prolong her life and have more time with her family.

She received treatment through the NHS, but also sought alternative therapies and was fund-raising for medical care overseas.

In an emotional tribute as Estelle’s death was announced, her family described her as “beautiful” and said she was “now at peace”.

They said: “Thank you all for the support you have shown her over the last 12 months. She fought till the end like the little warrior she was. Rest in peace beautiful.”

A moving tribute to Estelle

Estelle Wignall