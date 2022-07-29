The Believe in Business Festival on September 15 will be the first event organised by the Wigan Business Consortium, in partnership with Wigan Council.

The event, at The Edge conference centre, will give businesses a platform to share their experiences, inspire each other to stimulate growth across the borough and will highlight support available across Greater Manchester.

Believe in Business Festival organisers are looking forward to the September event

In 2021, local businesses formed the Business Consortium, with support from Wigan Council, to focus on the borough’s long-term economic recovery from the pandemic.

The Business Consortium now helps firms to adapt and grow, underpinned by the themes of community wealth building.

It aims to tackle economic inequality and create a fairer borough with greater opportunities for all.

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “This is sure to be an insightful, supportive and celebratory day for local businesses, developed by local businesses.

“I am looking forward to welcoming all of the attendees to this free Believe in Business Festival.

"It will be a great chance to share learning, get support and take part in a series of fascinating panels and workshops.”

The festival will feature workshops, panels and networking, and will explore how businesses can approach growth in an inclusive, ethical and sustainable manner.

Business of all sizes and sectors from across the borough will be celebrated.

Alongside the business panels, workshops, talks and support stands, there will be a food court and artisan market.

There will be opportunities for businesses and the public to share ideas and speak to others about employment and skills support.

Jonathan Twist, managing director of Gee Tee’s, said: “It has been great to be able to play a part in the festival planning and see the sterling effort go into the day.

“Myself and the other members of the Business Consortium are looking forward to what is sure to be a worthwhile and enjoyable event for organisations of all sizes across Wigan borough.

"I’ve no doubt this will be a must-attend festival for everyone wanting to strengthen their business.”