Ranked first place in the country’s Top 20 Large and Mid-size Home Care Groups 2023, the result based on feedback from client and family reviews also distinguishes the domiciliary care operator as the only not-for-profit service in the country to have won the award every year since 2018.

Supporting both people in and around Wigan and those residing in the Belong village apartments to live independently, the dementia specialist has achieved a group score of 9.9 out of 10 for assisting with one-to-one personal care, housekeeping, food preparation, as well as running errands, helping with excursions and offering companionship.

One daughter of a client reviewed: "All the staff are caring, friendly and professional and have provided excellent support for Mum who has mixed dementia."

Another said: "They are very well trained and have proved to be totally dependable, flexible to our changing needs and always willing to go the extra mile."

The accolade comes as the organisation continues its recruitment drive, providing opportunities for support workers, as well as training roles for local people new to care. Its “for people, not profit” strategic approach enables it to continuously reinvest in its team to provide award-winning care to customers. Belong at Home is one of the few community care operators to recompense colleagues for travel time between appointments, as well as for client visits.