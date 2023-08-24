Wigan dad's praise for new woodland counselling hub at children's hospice
A new woodland counselling pod has opened at Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley, providing a serene setting for relatives to have counselling sessions.
Roy Atherton, 51, visits the garden pod regularly for sessions with family counsellor John Pilling.
He said: “The counselling pod in the garden feels different – it’s difficult to describe. It’s like when Alice followed a rabbit into Wonderland, or walking through a wardrobe into Narnia. When you’re in one of the garden pods, you feel completely cut off from the world. I think they help you to open up more because you’re outside, in the middle of nature, there are no walls.
“I was genuinely surprised how quickly I could relate to John in our sessions. People have said they have seen a change in me. Even month on month, I feel different. Counselling has really helped.”
Roy’s daughter Jessica, 16, has complex needs that require 24/7 care and she visits Derian House regularly for respite, relaxation in the sensory room, and for arts and crafts.
Roy said: “I have very complex issues, but that’s because I have a very complex life.
“When I first started counselling sessions, I couldn’t discuss how I felt. I’m only now managing to talk about how I feel. I feel happier, more able to express myself. The downs in my life are not as bad as they were.
“I think it’s the perfect combination to have a counsellor you trust and to be in such a calming setting.”
The counselling pod was built with a £28,000 grant from the Mark Benevolent Fund’s West Lancashire parish.
Darren Coleman-Heald, charities manager at Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons, said: “The Mark Benevolent Fund and all of our members are delighted with our continued association with Derian House. We hope that the funding for the counselling pods will go some way to easing stress and pain for children and their families. We hope the pods enhance the great service Derian House provides in the local area.”