Wigan dad's praise for new woodland counselling hub at children's hospice

A new woodland counselling pod has opened at Derian House children’s hospice in Chorley, providing a serene setting for relatives to have counselling sessions.

Roy Atherton, 51, visits the garden pod regularly for sessions with family counsellor John Pilling.

Jessica Atherton and her family at a new woodland counselling hub at Derian House

He said: “The counselling pod in the garden feels different – it’s difficult to describe. It’s like when Alice followed a rabbit into Wonderland, or walking through a wardrobe into Narnia. When you’re in one of the garden pods, you feel completely cut off from the world. I think they help you to open up more because you’re outside, in the middle of nature, there are no walls.

“I was genuinely surprised how quickly I could relate to John in our sessions. People have said they have seen a change in me. Even month on month, I feel different. Counselling has really helped.”

Roy’s daughter Jessica, 16, has complex needs that require 24/7 care and she visits Derian House regularly for respite, relaxation in the sensory room, and for arts and crafts.

Roy said: “I have very complex issues, but that’s because I have a very complex life.

Jessica Atherton, 16, regularly visits Derian House

“When I first started counselling sessions, I couldn’t discuss how I felt. I’m only now managing to talk about how I feel. I feel happier, more able to express myself. The downs in my life are not as bad as they were.

“I think it’s the perfect combination to have a counsellor you trust and to be in such a calming setting.”

The counselling pod was built with a £28,000 grant from the Mark Benevolent Fund’s West Lancashire parish.