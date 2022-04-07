The Vodafone 5G network is now available for residents and businesses in more areas of Wigan (town centre and parts of the WN1, WN2, WN5 and WN6 areas) and Golborne, offering faster mobile data and more reliable mobile coverage.

It means customers with a 5G plan and device can stay connected more reliably while browsing in the Grand Arcade shopping centre or find a shady spot at Mesnes Park to download the latest movie faster than before.

Vodafone 5G will also benefit people working away from the office, as opening large documents becomes faster and participating in video conference calls can take place without disruption, and manufacturing businesses can become smart wireless factories using the 5G network.

The Vodafone network modernisation programme aims to improve 4G and 5G access for all customers, with its 3G network being retired in 2023 and strengthened 4G and 5G services offered instead.

As part of the changes, a new pricing structure has been introduced for people buying mobile phones.